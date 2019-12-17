Saint Martin : Communiqué du Président

« Chers Saint-Martinoises et Saint-Martinois,

Nous avons pris acte des déclarations de la Ministre des Outre-mer concernant le PPRN à l’Assemblée nationale ce midi et à la population saint-martinoise via la radio Youth Radio en cette fin d’après-midi.

Afin qu’il n’y ait aucune confusion sur la compréhension des déclarations faites par l’Etat, nous avons demandé un engagement écrit et officiel de ce qui a été annoncé. Nous l’aurons demain.

À partir de ce moment je m’exprimerai au nom des élus de la Collectivité de Saint-Martin et des autres membres du Comité opérationnel territorial (COT)

Notre 2nd COT se réunira demain, mercredi 18 décembre 2019 à 8h30 à l’hôtel de la collectivité.

Je renouvelle à tout un chacun mon appel au retour au calme.

ENGLISH VERSION

Dear Saint-Martiners,

We have taken note of the declarations made by the Minister of Overseas concerning the PPRN today at noon at the National Assembly in Paris and as well to the population of Saint-Martin via Youth Radio at the end of the afternoon.

In order to avoid any misunderstanding of the statements made by the State today, we have requested an official commitment in writing of what was announced. We will have it tomorrow.

From this moment I will speak on behalf of the elected officials of the Collectivité of Saint-Martin and the other members of the Territorial Operational Committee (COT).

Our 2nd COT meeting will be held tomorrow, Wednesday December 18, 2019 at 8:30 am at the Collectivité building.

I renew my call to everyone for a return to calm. ».

Daniel GIBBS

Président du Conseil territorial de Saint-Martin