Communiqué de Presse Dauphin Telecom du 17 avril 2023 : Attaque DDOS

Communiqué de Presse Dauphin Telecom du 17 avril 2023

Suite aux perturbations enregistrées sur nos réseaux depuis hier 16 avril 2023 à la mi-journée. Il est essentiel de revenir sur les faits et sur la situation de ce matin.

En effet, le câble de transport reliant les Antilles-Françaises au continent Nord-Américain a été de nouveau affecté hier par une attaque DDoS. Pour rappel, une attaque DDoS est un type d’attaque qui s’infiltre sur les sites web ou sur un réseau en l’inondant de trafic malveillant afin de le rendre indisponible.

Pour des raisons de protection de nos utilisateurs, nos équipes techniques organisent du délestage sur les réseaux, ce qui a pour but de protéger les réseaux et les données de tout un chacun. Cependant cela entraine un mode dégradé des services en provoquant des interruptions de services.

Nous vous remercions pour votre compréhension et reviendrons vers vous en fin de journée pour un point d’avancement sur la situation.

L’équipe Dauphin Telecom

Dauphin Telecom press release of April 17, 2023

Following the disruptions recorded on our networks since yesterday April 16, 2023, at midday. It is essential to review the facts and the situation of this morning.

Indeed, the transport cable linking the West Indies to the North American continent has been affected again yesterday by a DDoS attack. As a reminder, a DDoS attack is a type of attack that infiltrates websites or a network by flooding it with malicious traffic to make it unavailable.

For the protection of our users, our technical teams organize network load shedding, which aims to protect the networks and data of everyone. However, this leads to a degraded mode of services by causing service interruptions.

We thank you for your understanding and will come back to you at the end of the day for an update on the situation.

The Dauphin Telecom team