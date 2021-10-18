Caribbean book popular at Dubai Expo, Plastered in Pretty by N.C. Marks

Offshore Editing Services
Par Offshore Editing Services 18 Oct 2021 18:27

Caribbean book popular at Dubai Expo, Plastered in Pretty by N.C. Marks

GREAT BAY, St. Martin (October 18, 2021)—How to stand out at the world’s fair in 2021? Perhaps by topping your nation’s “achievements” with works of culture.

At the Dubai Expo, which opened on October 1, 2021, “Visitors to the St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ Pavilion got EXCITED when they saw the cover of N C Marks Plastered in Pretty!” posted events planner Latoya DeRoche-John on Facebook (10.10.21).

The pop culture novel became an instant must-have. “Oooooh so nice… pretty… Beautiful,” were the expressions of the visitors. “We shared with them that the cover actually won an Award for its beauty!” said DeRoche-John. With “Invest SVG” at the helm, SVG is among the near 200 countries showcasing their culture, science, architecture, tourism, investment prospects, and other areas of national excellence at the Expo. The large and richly promoted international exhibition runs until March 31, 2022.
“At the Expo in Dubai, global exposure for Plastered in Pretty and Vincentian literature is simply phenomenal,” said N.C. Marks, author of Plastered in Pretty.

 

Photo: Attendees at Dubai Expo, with their copy of the Vincentian novel Plastered in Pretty by NC Marks, published by House of Nehesi (HNP) in St. Martin. (Courtesy DeRoche-John)

Avis Facebook pour l’UE! Vous devez vous connecter pour afficher et publier des commentaires FB!
Articles recommandés
  1. Vernissage de l’exposition Faces of Saint-Martin IV – Amazing Faces
  2. Sxmcyclone : Sam repasse en catégorie 3 avec des vents atteignant 195 km/h.
  3. Sxmcyclone : SAM ouragan de catégorie 4 avec des vents atteignant 205 km/h
  4. Sxmcyclone : A 17 heures, l’ouragan SAM était situé à 2075km à l’Est / Sud-Est du nord de l’arc des Antilles.
  5. Sxmcyclone : La tempête tropicale SAM se renforce et doit être surveillée
  6. Sxmcyclone : SAM est désormais un ouragan de catégorie 1
  7. Sxmcyclone : Sam en catégorie 3 avec des vents atteignant 195 km/h
  8. Sxmcyclone : SAM ouragan de Catégorie 4 en légère diminution d’intensité et un cap à 315°
  9. Sxmcyclone : L’ouragan SAM est désormais un ouragan de catégorie 2 et devrait devenir majeur dans la journée
  10. Sxmcyclone : L’ouragan SAM de catégorie 4 est à 730 km à l’Est des îles du nord
Offshore Editing Services
Par Offshore Editing Services 18 Oct 2021 18:27
Écrire un commentaire

Pas de commentaire

Pas de commentaire!

Il n'y a pas encore de commentaire, mais vous pouvez être le premier à commenter cet article.

Écrire un commentaire
Voir les commentaires

Écrire un commentaire

Votre adresse e-mail ne sera pas publiée
Les champs obligatoires sont marqués*




Les dernières infos

Suite...