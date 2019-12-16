Saint Martin : Rassemblement pacifique mardi 17 décembre 2019 à Marigot

Le Président de la Collectivité de Saint-Martin a réuni l’ensemble des élus du conseil territorial, le président du CESC, la présidente de la CCISM, le vice-président du conseil territorial des Jeunes, les représentants des conseils de quartier et les représentants des cultes, en réunion de crise à la Collectivité, ce lundi 16 décembre.

L’objectif de ce comité opérationnel territorial (COT) est de joindre les forces pour proposer des solutions concrètes de sortie de crise et d’apaisement. Les acteurs présents ont pu exprimer leur point de vue et leurs attentes. Ils ont, par ailleurs, pris acte des annonces formulées par la ministre des Outre-mer madame Annick Girardin, ce soir, s’agissant de la crise du PPRN à Saint-Martin.

Ces mesures traduisent des avancées notables, notamment la correction de certains points du PPRN, mais ne sont pas à la hauteur des attentes de la population qui demande la suspension du PPRN anticipé… globalement insuffisant.

Dans ce contexte les acteurs réunis ont décidé conjointement de poursuivre les négociations avec l’Etat, afin d’obtenir des mesures répondant aux attentes légitimes des Saint-Martinois.

Afin de s’inscrire dans une démarche de soutien au territoire et à ses habitants, les acteurs réunis du comité opérationnel territorial décident d’organiser un rassemblement pacifique, apolitique et silencieux, vêtus de blanc, sur le front de mer, mardi 17 décembre.

Le point de rendez-vous est situé devant la gare maritime, sur le Front de mer de Marigot, à 10h.

La population est invitée à se joindre à ce rassemblement pacifique.

PACIFIC GATHERING TUESDAY DECEMBER 17 IN MARIGOT AT 10 AM

This afternoon, Monday December 16th, the President of the Collectivité of Saint-Martin brought together all the elected representatives of the Territorial Council, the President of the CESC, the President of the CCISM, the Vice-president of the Youth Council, the representatives of the District Councils and the representatives of the churches, in a crisis meeting at the Collectivité.

The objective of this Territorial Operational Committee (TOC) is to join forces to propose concrete solutions to end the crisis and to appease. The actors present were able to express their point of view and their expectations. They also took note of the announcements made this evening by the Minister for Overseas, Mrs. Annick Girardin, concerning the PPRN crisis in Saint Martin.

These measures reflect significant progress, in particular the correction of certain points in the PPRN, however, they do not meet the expectations of the population, which requests the suspension of the anticipated PPRN … Insufficient, incomplete and overall disappointing.

In this context, the actors gathered jointly decided to continue negotiations with the State in order to obtain measures that meet the legitimate expectations of the Saint-Martiners.

In support to the territory and its inhabitants, the united actors of the Territorial Operational Committee have decided to organize a peaceful, apolitical and silent rally, tomorrow, Tuesday December 17th at 10 am on the Marigot Waterfront by the Ferry Station.

The population is invited to join this peaceful gathering.